By Nkiruka Nnorom

Celo Foundation, a mobile-first DeFi platform that makes financial tools accessible to anyone with a mobile phone, in partnership with Mercy Corps Ventures has unveiled an initiative – microwork pilot project – to drive financial inclusion among microworkers.

The pilot, according to the innovators, demonstrates the potential of blockchain and cryptocurrencies to drive financial inclusion by creating new digital employment opportunities, reducing the cost of cross-border micro-payments, and incentivizing saving among low-income youth.

Digital microwork, a global industry with an estimated size close to $1 billion, is a form of digital labour that breaks up complex technical projects into thousands of fractional tasks that can be completed on a mobile phone within minutes.

“Microwork has the potential to create jobs for gig workers of any skill level and boost employment for Africa’s booming youth population. Research shows that in Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, and Tanzania, females are more likely to be microworkers than males. The flexibility offered by microwork makes it more inclusive of women because it can be completed at home and during flexible hours, making it highly compatible with the multiple demands on women’s time.

“The new microwork pilot project in Kenya has helped hundreds of Kenyan youths access digital jobs with greater earnings than ever before,” the firms said in a joint statement.

Will Le, Partner, Innovation, Celo, said: “Our goal at Celo is to support an inclusive financial system that contributes to achieving prosperity for all.

“By reducing financial frictions, we introduced a new model for tapping talent across borders, which was not previously possible with traditional financial infrastructure. Cryptocurrency, and specifically stablecoins, could hugely reduce the cost of remittances and foster cross-border commerce.”

“Cryptocurrency removes the costly barrier and has the potential to create new ways for young people to earn, spend, save and send money,” explains Scott Onder, Senior Managing Director, Mercy Corps Ventures. “We trained 200 Kenyan youths to access digital microwork from global platforms using a mobile app and integrated Valora digital wallet, which is built on Celo. Our pilot-tested how a stablecoin could reduce the costs and challenges of sending and receiving cross-border micropayments over a three-month period.”