Here is How to Profit from Avalanche (AVAX), Chainlink (LINK), and Seesaw Protocol (SSW)

There are many reasons as to why you should invest in cryptocurrency, the spring solstice’s sun won’t be the only thing shining this year (your crypto-wallet could too!).

We all know that investing wisely can turn anyone into a millionaire.

In many aspects, 2021 was the year that changed everything in the cryptocurrency multiverse. The crypto industry is getting more attention now than at any time in its history, great for current holders and you, new investors. Bitcoin (BTC) reached incredible, all-time high values last year (2021). That same year, Ethereum (ETH) also hit a record high.

2022 is the year to invest – The cryptocurrency industry value is growing as you read this piece and it is on its trajectory to reach an overall value of 3 Trillion dollars. Don’t miss out on your share.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW) UP +2480% since Launch

Over the weekend, the value of Seesaw Protocol (SSW) surged, reaching +2480% growth since its presale launch on the 25th of January.

At that time, one SSW was worth $0.005. The price now is $0.147. There is a good chance that the price will increase 0.50 USD – obtainable by April, month of the live market launch and debut on coinmarketcap. April is the month that Seesaw Protocol analysts indicate as the “SSW flourishing term” as they project a +7200% growth to take place in the sunny month.

Venture capitalists can purchase Seesaw Protocol’s utility, native token, built on BNB (Binance) directly on the network’s website seesawprotocol.io. SSW is currently in presale stage, meaning that buying now can potentially lead to great investment returns as the current token price is lower and projections are high.

Big numbers and big benefits.

Chainlink (LINK) UP + 2.30%

Chainlink (LINK), a network that provides real-world information, numbers, and data to the smart contracts used in decentralised applications (Dapps), has grown significantly in the last year. In early 2021, the total value of TVS (total value secured) on Chainlink’s platform was just $7 billion, while now it’s about $58 billion, an increase of more than 800%.

Chainlink is up in the last 7 days +14% – ranking at #23 on coinmarketcap website and steadily increasing its live market cap to the current $6,994,144,848 USD

Avalanche (AVAX) UP +4.18%

Avalanche (AVAX) was in the top 10 cryptocurrencies over the weekend based on the increasing market value – on Friday, the Protocol went up 8.13% to end the day at $85.93. AVAX, the native token, entered the new week, with an increased value of $91.17 heading to $100 per token.

On comparing Avalanche to Ethereum, this past weekend ETH grew by 4.42% (vs AVAX 8%) – that is a long way behind.

The big news of the week is that now users and holders of Avalanche can stake through the Anchor Protocol TerraUSD (UST). This has caused more people to want to use, invest and take advantage of the new possibility. Avalanche users now can invest their UST without having to move their money out of the blockchain.

KEYWORDS: Crypto, Invest, Growth, Coinmarketcap, Presale Stage, Dapps,

Enter Presale: https://presale.seesawprotocol.io/register

Website: https://seesawprotocol.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/SEESAWPROTOCOL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SEESAWPROTOCOL

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seesaw.protocol