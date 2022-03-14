Calabar/Itu Road: Youths Protest, block contractors premises over compensation

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

Youths numbering over 100 from Odukpani local government area on Monday barricaded the premises of a construction company, Sematech Nigeria limited over their claims of unpaid compensations.

The company, Vanguard learned was one of the two construction companies recently awarded contract by the federal government to re-construct the Calabar-Itu road.

The youths carried placards with various inscriptions including ” Sematerch must pay us or leave “, ” we don’t want the CSO”, respect our demand and fulfill the agreements you signed”, amongst others locked the gates of the company with a traditional injunction, effectively disrupting activities at the company facility located along Mberebere village along the busy Odukpani road.

They accused the company of failing to pay compensation to members of the community despite destroying their houses and farmlands including cash crops and economic trees.

A youth leader in the community, Ita Asuquo accused the company of failing to respect all agreements with the community.

He said: “It is so sad that the company does not regard us, the host community where their company is situated. They sack our people at will.

“All the agreement we had before they began the job, they have not done anyone. We are loving people and have tried to talk to them to no avail before taking this action”

Findings showed that other companies also involved in the contract have fulfilled almost all agreements with their host community.

Another youth leader who spoke with our reporter said Sermatech lacked the competence and community engagement skill to manage the host community.

Youth leader of Ikot Offiong and Chairman Odukpani youth combined council, Mr. Ekanem Bassey Asuquo told newsmen that they are determined to ensure their rights are met before they leave.

He said: ” While Julius Berger had since paid the first phase of the compensation to members of the communities they were assigned to work and are even on the second phase.

“Sermatech a supposed indigenous company are yet to even commence any form of compensation. We will not allow them to continue until they pay all compensations. They will employ our children in the morning in the evening they will sack them”

As of the time of filing this report, representative of the Company simply identified simply as Mr. Iheanacho refused to speak to journalists, claiming be was not authorized to speak.

Meanwhile, some heavily armed men of the Nigerian army have arrived the venue of the protests.

Vanguard News Nigeria