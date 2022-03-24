. Rwanda on track to achieving goals of Malabo Declaration commitments

By Jimoh Babatunde

In 2003, African Heads of State and Government endorsed the “Maputo Declaration on Agriculture and Food Security in Africa” at their Second Ordinary Assembly of the African Union in Mozambique’s capital Maputo.

The Declaration contained several important decisions regarding agriculture, but prominent among them was the “commitment to the allocation of at least 10 per cent of national budgetary resources to agriculture to increase agricultural productivity by at least 6 per cent.

Following the Declaration, the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) was launched as a vehicle and the main coordinating organization in the implementation process of the Declaration.

The goal of the Declaration was to eliminate hunger and reduce poverty through agriculture based on four pillars: Sustainable land and water management; Building trade and marketing infrastructure; Increasing food and nutrition security and Promoting research in agriculture, extension and training for adaption and dissemination of new technologies.

The Maputo Declaration aimed to take some highly needed steps towards growth in African agriculture. However, as the Declaration celebrated its tenth anniversary it appeared it had not reached the set goals.

So, in 2013, NEPAD conducted an exercise (Sustaining the Momentum of CAADP) looking back at ten

years of CAADP implementation. Many achievements could be reported; agriculture had risen to the top of the political agenda, in Africa, but also amongst its development partners; 40 countries hadsigned a CAADP Compact and two-thirds of those had formulated a National Agriculture InvestmentPlan (NAIP) or a National Agriculture and Food Security Investment Plan (NAFSIP).

However, although a positive trend towards achieving the 10% of public funds to agriculture could be

noted, there remained a lot of scope for improvement under this indicator, even after ten years.

Similarly, progress was made towards achieving an agriculture growth rate of 6%, but there was a lot

of variation between countries, while growth was often not equitable, as persistent food insecurity

and poverty levels indicated.

To what extent ten years of CAADP resulted in increased private investment in agriculture, was maybe the most difficult to establish. Information on private investment is often scant and scattered, especially concerning investments by small & medium (domestic) enterprises, the kind of investment needed for equitable growth.

Even if the NAIPs did not meaningfully stimulate private investments in agriculture for the last decade, it was shown that the investments were needed to sustain agriculture growth in Africa.

A conclusion drawn from the 10 years of CAADP implementation was that agriculture growth was achieved mainly by an increase in area under cultivation rather than by an increase in productivity per unit of land.

On the other hand, clear plans that focused on domestic growth potential (informed by the CAADP stocktaking studies) did lead to increased investments to the sector, even if, in many countries, these have not yet reached the 10% as was pledged in Maputo.

Another realisation from the Maputo decade was that not all that is needed for agriculture growth to happen takes place in the agriculture sector or is within the mandate of the Ministry of Agriculture.

Implementation made it clear that Ministries of Agriculture cannot force Ministries of Finance to commit 10% of public funds to agriculture; and for investment to happen, a right business the environment needs to be put in place including attractive interest rates and favourable import and

export regulations, but these conditions cannot be created by the Ministry of Agriculture, or for the agriculture sector alone.

Thus, when Heads of State met for the 23rd AU Assembly in June 2014, in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, they reiterated that agriculture and food security was still at the top of their agenda. However, they cast their view beyond the sector, in the hope of more effectively addressing the obstacles that continue to beset agriculture growth.

The Malabo Declaration on Accelerated Agricultural Growth and Transformation for Shared Prosperity and Improved Livelihoods reaffirms the central commitment of the Maputo era, namely to allocate 10% of public resources to agriculture.

It also specifies more clearly a range of commitments in agriculture, such as increased irrigation and mechanisation or curtailing post-harvest losses among others.

So, in contrast to the Maputo Declaration, it contains many more commitments like Recommitment to the Principles and Values of the CAADP Process; Commitment to Enhancing Investment Finance in Agriculture; Commitment to Ending Hunger in Africa by 2025; Commitment to Halving Poverty by the year 2025, through Inclusive Agricultural Growth and Transformation; Commitment to Boosting Intra-African Trade in Agricultural commodities and services; Commitment to Enhancing Resilience of Livelihoods and Production Systems to Climate Variability and other related risks and Commitment to Mutual Accountability to Actions and Results.

One of the key changes introduced by the Malabo-based CAADP Agenda was that NAIP remains the key vehicle towards achieving the Malabo Declaration targets, but the NAIP can no longer be regarded as the only vehicle for achieving these targets, depending as it does on other implementation frameworks to deliver.

The emphasis on implementation, results and impact is increased and to ensure that the emphasis on delivery does not remain an empty promise, Heads of State agreed to a Biennial Review every two years, beginning 2017, at which progress of each country is measured in alternating years and against all that the Malabo Declaration is committed to achieving.

In January 2018, the African Union (AU) Commission presented the Inaugural Biennial Review Report on the Implementation of the 2014 Malabo Declaration on Accelerated Agricultural Growth and Transformation for Shared Prosperity and Improved Livelihoods to the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The Biennial Review Report is a fundamental instrument that shows outcomes of different agricultural efforts and interventions on the continent, to enable countries to track, measure and report the progress achieved against agreed result areas.

The launch of the Inaugural Report was an important milestone for Africa, and it generated considerable interest among the AU Member States because it showed the absolute and relative performance of countries on the seven commitments in the Malabo Declaration.

The 3rd Comprehensive African Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) Biennial Review (BR) Report was endorsed by the assembly of African Heads of State and Government during the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union Heads of State and Government in February 2022 and was launched March 10, 2022.

The launch of the 3rd Biennial Review (BR) report marks the end of a rigorous third cycle of the Comprehensive African Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) Biennial Review Reporting mechanism, which is a highly participatory data collection, analysis, and learning process.

Endorsed by the assembly of African Heads of State and Government during the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union Heads of State and Government in February 2022, the report launched on 10th March 2022 captures Africa’s agricultural progress on the implementation of the June 2014 Malabo Declaration on Accelerated Agricultural Growth and Transformation for Shared Prosperity and Improved Livelihoods.

In her opening remarks, H.E. Amb. Josefa Sacko commended the Member States for collecting credible data despite some existing data quality gaps that need to be addressed and also noted that the report came out at a difficult time for African agriculture as member states are recovering from the effects of COVID-19 that devastated African Food systems and revealed vulnerabilities to shocks such as desert locust outbreak, fall armyworms and effects of climate change.

She further underscored the increasing importance of the BR report and urged all stakeholders to reflect on the outcome of the Report to stimulate dialogue and action on the food system process towards the CAADP implementation process and to support member states to review and improve their National Agriculture Investment Plans (NAIPS) taking into account their BR results.

She further urged all stakeholders to reflect on performance and take necessary action to implement new policies, develop new programs and make new investments that are driven by the BR report to achieve the Malabo declaration goals.

Dr Ibrahim Mayaki, the CEO of AUDA-NEPAD, in his opening remarks, stated that the launch of the 3rd BR Report renews the firm commitment to accountability in the implementation of the CAADP as a continental framework which makes agriculture a priority.

He further noted with concern, that the agriculture sector in Africa remains vulnerable to shocks and thus the need to undertake bold steps to expedite the much-needed transformation by developing and implementing National Agriculture Investment Plans (NAIPs) and Regional Agriculture Investment Plans (RAIPs).

In pursuing this course of action, he called upon all stakeholders, member states and the Regional Economic Communities (RECs) to utilise the finding of the 3rd BR report as a compass to advance the ongoing dialogues and inform policy decisions.

“The conclusions of the UN food system summit in 2021 emphasised the increasing need for robust food systems on the continent, which was well captured in the Africa Common Position,” he added.

Prof. Saad Moussa, representing the Chairperson of the Specialized Technical Committee on Agriculture, Rural

Development, Water and Environment (STC-ARDWE), and Minister of Agriculture and Agriculture and Land Reclamation of the Arab Republic of Egypt delivered a statement calling upon the Member States to use the Report as a basis for accountability and to track the implementation process of the Malabo Declaration and CAADP to ensure food security and employment.

The BR report was presented by Dr Godfrey Bahiigwa, Director of Agriculture and Rural Development, who highlighted the high-level results and country scores that are presented in a scorecard and dashboard.

The results indicate that one-third of the 51 member states are progressing well, however, the results show that the continent failed to achieve any of the seven Malabo commitments as a whole.

Dr Bahiigwa further pointed out that all Member States scored especially poorly when it came to commitments number two and three – Enhancing Investment Finance in Agriculture and Ending Hunger by 2025 respectively.

The results further show that only one country – Rwanda- is on track to achieve goals of the seven Malabo Declaration commitments and only two other countries – Tanzania and Zimbabwe- joined Rwanda in scoring highly on the Re-commitment to the Principles and Values of the CAADP process. Four countries -Egypt, Eswatini, Seychelles, and Zambia- are the only ones on track to achieve the commitment to Enhance Investment Finance in Agriculture, while Kenya stands alone in its achievement of the commitment on Ending Hunger by 2025, measured against key metrics including the use of fertiliser, access to agriculture inputs and irrigation.

Dr Bahiigwa, shared a decision by the AU policy organ, to use the BR mechanism to track and report progress on the implementation of the pathways in the Africa Common Position to the UNFSS.

The CAADP BR Communication Toolkit and the CAADP Business Plan 2022-2025 were also presented. He called upon all stakeholders to embrace and use the Toolkit and ensure the effective implementation of the CAADP Business Plan.

The former Commissioner of the Department of Rural Economy and Agriculture (DREA), H.E. Rhoda Peace Tumusiime gave a final reflection calling for a thorough review of the Malabo Commitments after two decades to counter the realities and challenges of the agriculture sector today.