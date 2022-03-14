In the next few months, all roads will lead to Shores Hotel and Resort, perhaps Nigeria’s biggest and best tourism and hospitality resort.

Shores Hotel and Resort, is an 80 rooms resort just besides the Free Trade zone complex, Lekki, Lagos.

Sitting on four hectares of land, the five star resort will boast of Restaurants, gyms, artificial lakes, Olympic size swimming pool and a cinema.

The resort will be a classic all stop complex especially for the busy refinery and Free Trade zone workers as well as the numerous high end visitors who will be falling in to do business in the area.

Shores Hotel and resort Lekki, is a member of Deephill Investments, Shores Hotel, 9th Avenue Hotels, Phillips Property and Phillips Exchange in Dubai, promoted by city big boy, Dele Phillips.

Dele Phillips, holds a bachelor’s degree in Marketing from Ado Ekiti University. He also obtained a Diploma in hospitality and property management from the United Kingdom.

An investor in various fields, Dele Phillips has over 15 years experience in marketing, hospitality and property management both in the United Kingdom and Nigeria.