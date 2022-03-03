Bimbo Kila Omoraro is not just a popular name in the Nigerian cleaning industry, she is a respected thought leader. She is the young founder of Diamond Shine, a popular cleaning agency in Abuja, and Everything Cleaning, a company that sells the best cleaning products and equipment.

Over the years, Bimbo has grown her business to cater to more than 1000 organizations and individuals, some of which are loyal clients on retainer.

Bimbo Kila Omoraro has always had a flair for creating impact and driving growth with strategic thinking. What started as a sheer journey of passion to close a need-gap in the society has evolved into a very successful cleaning brand. Since its foundational days, Diamond Shine has transformed the narrative of cleaning agencies in Nigeria.

Bimbo Kila Omoraro, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Banking and Finance from the prestigious Covenant University, Nigeria, and an MBA in Strategic Management from Kingston Business School, London, is one name that has become synonymous with corporate cleaning. She is also a Chartered Manager, certified by the UK Chartered Management Institute as well as an associate of the Association of MBA Worldwide (AMBA).

Bimbo Kila Omoraro has shown genuine interest to use her years of experience to train others to kickstart and grow their businesses. Over the past couple of years, she has held several one-on-one training sessions with aspiring entrepreneurs who want to venture into the cleaning industry. “Helping business owners cramp up the time for success is paramount to me”. She said at the end of her last training session.

“When I started, I was unsure and a bit afraid. It was uncharted waters for me, and I didn’t have anyone put me through the ropes. With years of learning, unlearning and relearning, my team and I have built Diamond Shine into the leading cleaning agency in Nigeria.” She continued by saying “Today we have over 80 committed and dedicated workforce that has serviced over 1000 corporate and domestic clients inclusive of Government Parastatals and Private Organizations.

In the first one-on-one training which was a virtual event anchored during the Covid-19 lockdown in Nigeria, business owners who participated were so pleased and insisted that she held another class.

The reviews speak for themselves as she has not just inspired many to explore this promising niche, but she now serves as a role model and a force to reckon with as long as a fast-growing cleaning company is concerned.

As a way of giving back, Bimbo Kila Omoraro is set to kick things up a notch from virtual one-on-one trainings to hosting her first ‘Grow With Bimbo’ physical masterclass in Abuja. The masterclass will host between 15 to 20 aspiring entrepreneurs and is aimed at creating a close-knit mentorship platform for those interested in taking their cleaning business to the next level.

