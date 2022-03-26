





By Joy Mazoje



Multiple award winner, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy has posed himself as the highest-paid musician in the history of Africa.



Oluwa Burna who declared 2022 as the year of love and light, took to his Twitter handle gloating about achieving power on Saturday, March 26.



The Grammy Award winner stated that though money isn’t what gives him satisfaction, it did not stay away from the truth that he earns a whole lot of it. He tweeted.



“I said money doesn’t satisfy me and it’s my Truth buy it Doesn’t change the fact that I’m the highest paid artist in the History of African music. Believe it or not.”



His statement brought quite a number of mixed reactions as some of his followers altercated him as they compared him with some of his colleagues, from the likes of Davido and Wizkid.

A couple of tweets he posted, got a handful of his fans worried as he spoke about the need of living and dying on stage with his band, The Outsiders.



According to Burna, the only time his heart feels at peace is on stage as that is where he wants to live and die.



He wrote…

“At this point I just want to LIVE and DIE on STAGE with my Band The OUTSIDERS. I’ve achieved All the dreams I ever personally had. Money gives me No satisfaction, Nothing really does, except being On STAGE with my God sent band.”



“I thank God and the world for giving me This. I just wish the world would leave me out of all politics and just let/watch me perform till I Die. The only time my heart feels genuine peace is On stage and that’s where I want to live and Die”



He signed out the message with love in keeping with his 2022 promise.

