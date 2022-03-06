By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Governor of Yobe state and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has approved the employment of 196 graduates of College of Health Science and Technology Nguru, to boost manpower in the health sector.

Governor Buni said, the employment of the 196 graduates of the College, would provide the professional skills needed in the health facilities across the state.

This was disclosed on Sunday in a press statement signed by Director Press and Media Affairs to the Governor, Comrade Mohammed Mamman which was made available to our Correspondent in Damaturu, the state capital.

“Among those approved for employment are Pharmacy Technicians, Medical Laboratory Technicians, Dental Surgery Technicians and Health information Management specialists.

“The approval covers 23 Pharmacy Technicians, 60 Medical Laboratory Technicians, 62 Dental Surgery Technicians and 51 Health Information Management professionals.

“His Excellency urged the beneficiaries to be dedicated to their professional callings and to serve the people with dignity.

“Government has expended so much in training you and has now employed you, you should justify the huge investment made by government to serve our people diligently and efficiently to add value to our drive for improved healthcare delivery in the state” Governor Buni said.

He assured that government will continue to employ the required personnel for effective and efficient service delivery.

“This administration is committed to provide accessible and affordable healthcare delivery to the doorsteps of our people” he assured.

The Buni administration according to Mamman, has established at least one functional healthcare facility in each of the 178 political wards across the state, more General hospitals and Specialists Hospitals to boost healthcare delivery in the state.