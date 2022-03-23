.

…secured $800,000 grant to implement project

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The famous Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Studies, Bayero University Kano, BUK, popularly known as Mambayya House has engaged the services of religious leaders as influencers who command large respect and followers to propagate or preach anti-corruption messages to eradicate the cankerworm called corruption.

The Centre’s Director, Prof. Ismaila M. Zango stated this during it maiden press briefing and dissemination of its results of a 3-year Anti-Corruption project (phase one) tagged “Promoting Accountability and Anti-Corruption through Behaviour Change approaches – 2018 – 2020 at $1,000,000 grant which is funded by John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.

Prof. Zango who doubles as the Project Director said they engaged the religious leaders to join the fight against corruption through their sermons and admonitions to the general public and also public office holders in order to complement government efforts to checkmate the menace.

According to him, “Following the successful completion of the first phase of the project “Combating Corruption Through Interfaith Platforms in Nigeria” from 2018 to 2020 with $1,000,000 grant, Mambayya house was re-granted another $800,000 to implement the second phase of the project, “Promoting Accountability and Anti-Corruption through Behaviour Change approaches,” for another 3 years from 2021 to 2024.

“As a grantee, the Centre has been working on the project with four sub-grantees namely: The Interfaith Network Against Corruption (INAC) Kano, the Interfaith Mediation Centre (IMC) Kaduna, the Inter-religious Coalition Against Corruption in Nigeria (ICACN) Lagos and the University of Nigeria Nsukka Muslim Community (UNNMC) Nsukka.

“The three year anti-corruption project entitled “Promoting Accountability and Anti-Corruption through Behaviour Change approaches, 2021 to 2024, is aimed at mobilizing and educating citizens to actively engaged in activities that will strengthen social accountability and improve service delivery in local communities.

“To achieve this, we target Civil Society Organizations, CSO, Faith-Based Organizations, FBOs, the media, Community Based Organizations, CBOs, students’ associations and government agencies as the “Voice actors” of behavioural change for citizens to be able to recognize, speak out, resist and report any corrupt behaviour they encounter.

“The project also adopts interfaith and communities based approaches to change the nonchalant attitudes of Nigerians and encourage them to imbibe a culture of close monitoring of their entitlements with regard to public service delivery, and use of redress mechanisms in case of defaulting services.

“Through the project, we have equipped and empowered both Muslim and Christian clerics with requisite information on the dangers of corruption and how to speak against it using divine injunctions and the influence they have on their congregants. This is another feat in our sustained struggle against corruption.

“We strongly believe that government alone cannot succeed in the fight against corruption without the inputs of religious leaders who command the respect and obedience of their followers across large segments of the citizenry.

“As a multi-religious country and considering the all-encompassing networks of religious leaders and their intimate contacts with all segments of society, it is obvious that their powerful moral voices could be a huge resource yet to be deployed in the fight against corruption in Nigeria. Thus, the role of these leaders in transparency and Anti-Corruption efforts and how they can change social and moral values, spur learning and transform society needs not to be left behind.

“Evidently, in Nigeria, religious leaders have their inherent advantages in their routine activities for ordinary citizens. They are reputed for their ability to tap the potential of local communities. Further, clergymen of various Faiths have the potential to bring about or stimulate attitudinal change in the citizenry by teaching good virtues, such as sacrifices, patriotism, accountability, transparency, honesty and integrity to their large followership through sermons, admonitions and public preachings.

“Consequently, as respected community influencers, religious leaders should take the risk to face all the consequences of fighting corruption. Religious institutions have the power to combat corruption. The religious leaders can effectively make their followers shun corruption, as they have unhindered access to and responsibility to educate a broad spectrum of the public. Hence, both the FBOs and religious leaders are stronger together, to amplify anti-corruption messaging and galvanize community action to hold public officers accountable. Also, they can create a persuasive means of fostering positive behavioural change capable of reducing corruption in the society.” He said.

He further said that the centre had also deployed other strategies to combat corruption such as the establishment of anti-corruption clubs 40 secondary schools, 27 tertiary institutions across the three geo-political zones of northern Nigeria, launching of an anti-corruption reporting website called “Report Mago-Mago” by ICACN in collaboration with US Consulate in Lagos as well as the publication of books designed to celebrate and document the lives and times of incorruptible leaders and anti-corruption role models for younger generations to emulate.

“It is however our fervent hope and that of the MacArthur Foundation that by the end of 2024, there will be an increased number of communities demanding social services and accountability using available mechanisms to seek redress when they are shortchanged,” the Project Director, Prof. Zango however stated.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Program Officer, MacArthur Foundation project, Prof. Moses T. Aluaigba said the project was part of efforts by the centre through the support of the MacArthur Foundation to contribute it quota to the fight against corruption in the country.