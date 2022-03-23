

…As 480 buildings collapse in Lagos



By Rosemary Iwunze



To curb the menace of building collapse, the Lagos State Government, in partnership with the insurance industry, is putting modalities in place to implement and enforce ‘Occupiers’ Liability Insurance’ in the state.



This came as the state government lamented that no fewer than 480 buildings had collapsed in Lagos State alone, in the last 44 years.



Speaking at a press briefing at the end of a stakeholders’ meeting on compulsory insurance (Public Buildings), in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, yesterday, the Director-General/CEO of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola, said that the state government will ensure that Lagosians are safe and protected through the implementation of the Occupiers’ Liability Insurance.

Mojola said: “There is a need to enforce insurance of public buildings. Over 480 buildings have collapsed in Lagos State in the last 44 years. Many times when these dangerous disasters occur, the government is forced to compensate the victims.”



On her part, the Director-General of the Nigerian Insurers Association, NIA, Mrs Yetunde Ilori said: “The Occupiers Liability Insurance policy covers both minor and major bodily injuries, death and other mishaps while using such insured properties. The insurance companies will take over such expenses, while in the case of death; the family of the deceased would be compensated.”

Vanguard News Nigeria