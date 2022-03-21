.

.Releases travel advisory

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has announced the provision of alternative routes for motorists for President Muhammed Buhari’s visit to the state for the commissioning of the newly built International Terminal at the Muritala Muhammed International Airport by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

The event is scheduled to hold between 8.00 am and 12 noon.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, in a statement on Monday, explained that the expected VIP’s movement and traffic management of the event necessitated the plan for the alternative routes.

Giving travel advisory on the alternative routes, Oladeinde, stated that motorists from Apapa/Oshodi would be able to ply Agege Motor Road to link PWD to connect Works Road or General Adeyinka Adebayo Road to access Oba Akinjobi inward Ikeja General Hospital and connect Local Airport through the underpass.

In the same vein, motorists on Agege Motor Road were advised to link Charity by the Armed Resettlement Centre on the service lanes and make a U-turn at Cappa/Bolade axis inwards shogunle to access PWD to continue their journey.

Oladeinde further stated that Maryland/Mobolaji Bank Anthony would be open to motorists to link the Local Airport and access Muritala Muhammed Airport.

He added that alternately, motorists can go through the Third Mainland Bridge inwards Gbagada to connect Ikorodu/Maryland to reach the Airports.

Oladeinde, while commending residents for their cooperation, assured that officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority would be on hand along the alternative routes to help motorists navigate their movement to ensure the free flow of traffic.

Vanguard News Nigeria