.

–Also summons Power Minister, Chief Economic Adviser.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has summoned Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, over the recent destruction of buildings and assets of the Police and the home of Prof. George Obiozor, President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

The President also summoned the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, and the Chief Economic Adviser, Prof Doyin Salami.

The trio is expected to meet with the President at the Presidential Villa on Monday afternoon.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, explained that President Buhari is scheduled to meet separately with them and he would be apprised of the latest developments in Imo State, the power sector and the state of the economy.

The statement recalled that the President while condemning the spate of violence in Imo State in the aftermath of the destruction of buildings and assets of the Police and the home of Prof. George Obiozor, President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, pledged to review the security situation in southeast Nigeria.

President Buhari has also voiced his concern over the frequent power outages, apologising to Nigerians and assuring a quick relief to the situation.

Vanguard News Nigeria