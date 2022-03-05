President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday returned to Abuja after attending the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) at 50 in Nairobi, Kenya.

President Buhari was scheduled to proceed from Kenya to London for medical check-up expected to last a maximum of two weeks. But he surprisingly returned to Abuja about 1 pm yesterday.

Presidency sources confirmed last night that the President returned to Abuja to ‘sort out few things and will leave for London on Sunday’.

Recall that the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina had in a statement on Tuesday said that President Buhari would proceed to London from Kenya for a routine medical check-up.