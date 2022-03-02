File photo of President Muhammad Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, departed Abuja to participate in the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Programme, [email protected], scheduled for tomorrow and Thursday in Nairobi, Kenya.

He is also expected to proceed to London after the Kenyan trip for routine medical checks that will last for about two weeks.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja, said Buhari was invited to attend the special session on UNEP by his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta.

He quoted the organisers of the event as saying: “For 50 years, UNEP has coordinated a worldwide effort with member states to address the world’s biggest environmental challenges. ‘Member states are vital partners in formulating UNEP’s policy, implementing UNEP’s programme and championing solutions to our shared environmental challenges.

“[email protected] is a time to reflect on the past and envision the future. It provides an opportunity to reinvigorate international cooperation and spur collective action to address the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste.

‘’No country or continent can solve these global crises alone. But each nation has a crucial role to play in protecting our people and planet.”

President Buhari is expected to deliver the national statement of the country and participate in high level dialogue sessions on the environment at the event.