File image.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday evening, hosted the founding fathers of the All Progressives Confress, APC, to a dinner at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The dinner, organised by the President, was to show his appreciation to the critical stakeholders for their continued support, understanding and cooperation with his administration as well as keeping faith with the goals and ideals of the governing party.

The engagement, it was gathered, was also in furtherance of efforts by the President at ensuring a rancour-free and successful national convention of the party scheduled for Saturday.

Roll call

In attendance were the first Interim Chairman of Party, Chief Bisi Akande; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Dr Ogbomnaya Onu, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, Ibrahim Shekarau and Aliyu Wamako.

Others were Governors Nasir Ahmed el-Rufai of Kaduna state and Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state; the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Chairman, Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party and Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, as well as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

3rd meeting in as many days

Details of the interactive dinner held behind closed doors were not disclosed.

President Buhari had, on Wednesday, met with the APC governors and the national chairmanship aspirants of the party .

Also, earlier on Thursday, he met with the APC caucus of the National Assembly during which issues relating to the APC national convention were discussed.

Vanguard News