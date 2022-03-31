Festus Keyamo

President Muhammaadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the Board of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) with Mr Festus Keyamo as Chairman.

Keyamo is also the Minister of State for Labour and Employment and supervisory minister of the NDE.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the board was reconstituted following the expiration of the tenure of the former board of the NDE.

According to the media aide, other members of the board include Chris Maiyaki, representing the National Universities Commission; Malam Lawal Hafiz, representing the National Board for Technical Education; and Prince Tony Omoaghe.

Mrs Obiageli Orah and Yamah Patience, representing the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development; Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, MCIPM, representing the Federal Ministry of Water Resources; Mohammed Ndadoko, representing the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment Industry are also members of the board.

Other members are Dr Yerima Terfa, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment; Mr Rasaq Bello-Osagie; Mrs Olubunmi Osuntuyi, representing the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association; and Comrade Amechi Asugwuni, representing the Nigeria Labour Congress.

Mr Collins Umukoro, Mr Andrew Egunoma and Malam Abubakar Fikpo, the Director-General of National Directorate of Employment, are also members of the board.

“The board will be inaugurated by the Supervising Minister of the NDE, and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, on a date to be communicated to all appointees.

“Their appointment is for a period of four years,’’ the statement said.