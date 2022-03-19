.

By Ochuko Akuopha, Ughelli

A retired President of the Delta State Customary Court, Miapko Emiaso, has urged the Federal Government to bring those who “crippled” the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to book without any sentiment.

Reacting to the challenges bedevilling the commission, Emiaso said: “What is playing out at the NDDC is basically how Nigeria is being run.

“The average Nigerian politician is full of impunity, the average Nigerian does have respect for the law, the average Nigerian politician thinks that notwithstanding whatever the laws say they can still do whatever they want and get away with it.

“An NDDC that was established for the benefit and betterment of the Niger-Delta oil-producing communities have Niger-Delta people running it aground.

“We sent some of our own to hold offices and they stole us blind, they have stolen NDDC so much that NDDC is now crippled; it cannot even crawl. This is the height of wickedness.

“However, I think we will get there; NDDC is a great idea, it should not be scrapped. Now that we have found out what is happening, let us quickly clean the system up and get back and do it very quickly. Those who have crippled it should be brought to book without any sentiment.”

Vanguard News Nigeria