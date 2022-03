By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Bola Tinubu has cancelled his 13th Colloquium in honour of the victims of the terrorists bombing of an Abuja- Kaduna train.

Over seven person died in the incident, many missing and kidnapped.

Tinubu was quoted to have said: “This event should not be holding. I hereby cancel this Colloquium due to the incident of Kaduna.

“I urge you all to pray that Nigeria win this war against evil.”

Details coming

Vanguard News