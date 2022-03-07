By Dapo Akinrefon, LAGOS

STRONG indications emerged that Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, has been released by the Beninese Government.

The activist was said to have been released, on Monday, to the leader of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Banji Akintoye and a French Language Expert, Professor Wale Adeniran.

Akintoye, in a statement by the Communications Secretary to Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, described the release of Ighoho as a “triumph of truth over darkness in Yoruba Land.”

He was released on health grounds—Counsel

But his counsel, Mr Yomi Alliyu, SAN, told Vanguard that he was released to attend to health in a Beninese hospital.

Alliyu said: “Igboho has not been released; he was only released to be taken to the hospital to attend to his ill health. The last time we spoke, I told you that we were making arrangements to take him to the hospital over his ill health. So, he was released based on health grounds.

“I am to inform you that Chief Sunday Adeyemo has been released from prison to his medical practitioners under the agreement that he should not leave the medical centre or Cotonou for any reason. Praises should be given to two prominent Yoruba personalities to wit Professor Wole Soyinka and Professor Akintoye for this turnaround in our client’s matter.”

Igboho was arrested on Monday, July 19, 2021, by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, the Republic of Benin on his way to Germany.

He had fled Nigeria after a bloody raid on his Soka residence in Ibadan, Oyo State by the Department of State Service, DSS, which accused him of stockpiling arms.

