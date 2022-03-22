Okoye

By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye has been ruled out of the World Cup play-offs with the Black Stars of Ghana over illness.

Okoye who was among players still being expected will now sit out the two-legged affair set for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium this Friday and the Moshood Abiola Stadium next week Tuesday.

The illness which was not disclosed means Okoye joins Leicester City duo of Ademola Lookman and Wilfred Ndidi on the ‘uncertain/unavailable list’. Lookman was absent at the weekend over fitness issues when the Foxes beat Brentford in the Premier League.

ALSO READ:

Enyimba International’s John Noble will come in Okoye’s stead.

Okoye’s illness was announced on the official Facebook page of the national team. It reads, “Update! Maduka Okoye out of the clash against Ghana due to illness, he has been replaced by Enyimba FC goalkeeper, John Noble. Get well soon Maduks! #SoarSuperEagles“

In a related development, the number of players in camp has risen to 20 with the arrival of Samuel Chukwueze and Zaidu Sanusi.

Vanguard News Nigeria