By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Commissioner For Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Akwa Ibom State, Mr Akan Okon, and the Commissioner for Labour and Manpower Planning, Pastor Sunday Ibuot have resigned their appointments.

This is contained in their separate statements obtained by newmen Monday evening in Uyo, the State capital.

Okon in a statement dated March 14, 2022, said his resignation was to enable him focus on his aspiration for the 2023 Governorship election.

He thanked governor Udom Emmanuel for the opportunity and wished the state the very best of growth and development.

Okon stated, “Today, Monday, 14th March, 2022, I formally tendered my resignation from the Akwa lbom State Executive Council as the Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport.

“It was an honour and great privilege to serve our State under the leadership of Mr. Udom Emmanuel at such an important phase in our history. I am grateful to God almighty and His Excellency, for giving me the opportunity to serve.

“I also thank the good people of our dear state for their support and encouragement which motivated me in the discharge of all the tasks and assignments given to me, especially with regards to the envisioned three gateways (Land, Air and Sea) for the rapid development of our dear state and creation of job opportunities for our teeming and very enterprising youths.

“Throughout the duration of my service, I strived diligently to interprete His Excellency’s vision for our State as encapsulated in the Divine Mandate Agenda and Completion Agenda respectively.

“As the scripture admonishes “to every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven…” Eccl. 3:It is my deep conviction that this is the best time to take a leave in other to focus on my aspiration for the 2023 Governorship election”

Similarly, Pastor Sunday Ibuot, Commissioner for Labour and Manpower Planning in a statement entitled, “Resignation of Appointment”, thanked the governor and assured that he would always cherish the privilege and divine contact with him for the rest of his life.

“I respectfully wish to thank His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom state, for the opportunity granted me to be appointed as an Honourable Commissioner in Akwa Ibom state government.

“It has been a tremendous honour, to have been so appointed. First, as the Secretary Technical Committee on Agriculture and Food Sufficiency, later Honourable Special Adviser Political/Legislative Affairs and Water Resources, and finally Honourable Commissioner in Akwa Ibom state Executive Council of your administration.

“While this duration lasted, I have endeavoured and actually served with the best of my abilities and potentials, with milestones on the sands of time. However, I am tendering this resignation of appointment as Commissioner in your cabinet due to personal reasons”, Ibuot stated.