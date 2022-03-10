.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has announced the suspension on the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers Union, NURTW from motor parks with immediate effect following the interactable crisis that has rocked it in recent times.

Recall that the Lagos NURTW chapter, led by Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called “MC Oluomo” on Thursday, broke away from the National body of the union when the latter suspended Oluomo over alleged misconduct, insubordination, and inciting members of the state chapter against the apex body.

The development followed an earlier query sent to the NURTW boss in Lagos over alleged meddlesomeness in union matters, as well as a protest staged by Mc Oluomo supporters during which they accused the union at the national level of unnecessarily interfering in the state affairs.

The national body, therefore, directed MC Oluomo to immediately hand over the mantle of leadership to his deputy chairman and release all property belonging to the transport body in his possession to State Secretary, in a bid to avoid any leadership vacuum in the state.

Oluomo, in a statement released afterwards, urged Lagos State Government to take over the running of the affairs of the Union with the Constitution of a Park Management Committee for Motor Garages and parks in the state, in order to ensure peace and tranquillity, pending the determination of the matter in the interest of the good people of Lagos State.

Lagos govt reacts

The state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had approved the suspension order with immediate effect.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, in a statement, announced the suspension order on behalf of the state government.

The statement read in part: “Lagos State Government has been watching closely events in the NURTW.

“There have been claims and counterclaims over the control of the union.

“The Government has a duty to ensure the safety of lives and property of all Lagosians and visitors. Therefore, there is an urgent need to douse the unnecessary tension generated by the leadership tussle in the NURTW and protect the citizenry from the likely fallout of the situation.

“After considering the provisions of the law, the Government hereby suspends the activities of NURTW, which must cease to operate in all parks and garages in Lagos State.

“The Government will set up a Committee to immediately take control of the parks and garages. Members of the committee will be key stakeholders in the sector.”

Omotoso explained that the government’s position was premised on its responsibility to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in all parks and garages in Lagos State.

Vanguard News Nigeria