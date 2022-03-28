By Chinedu Adonu

…No death was recorded – Police

There was tension in Enugu state as unknown gunmen, UGM, suspected to be enforcers of sit-at-home order struck around Colliery Hospital on Monday, opened fire and allegedly killed some passengers going to their respective businesses.

Vanguard learnt that the passengers left their homes early to attend to their businesses when the bullets started raining on the commuter bus conveying them.

The number of people killed has not been ascertained as at the time of filling this report, but our source claimed that at least two persons were killed while police said no death was recorded.

Our source said the gunmen struck around Colliery Hospital on Monday, “shot dead some passengers going out for their respective businesses”.

The police reportedly intervened and brought in two victims who sustained gunshot wounds to Parkland.

The spokesman of Enugu Police command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe who confirmed the incident said there was no death recorded.

His words, “there was a shooting incident at Odegba, along Iva Valley Road, Enugu in the early hours of this morning, by yet-to-be identified armed men, which led to the injury of two persons.

“However, the victims are responding to treatment at the hospital where they were promptly taken to by Police Operatives, who swiftly responded to a distress call on the incident.

“Meanwhile, investigation has been launched to fish out the fleeing miscreants, please.”