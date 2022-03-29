By Henry Umoru, Abuja

THE National Assembly has transmitted 44 constitution alteration bills to the 36 states’ Houses of Assembly for concurrence.

The Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr. Olatunde Ojo, on Tuesday, distributed the copies of the bills to clerks of the state legislature at a ceremony in Abuja.

The Chairperson of the Forum of Clerks, who is also the Clerk to the Delta State House of Assembly, Lyna Ocholor, has assured that her colleagues would carry out necessary legislative actions on the bills.

Recall that both chambers of the National Assembly considered and approved 44 out of the 68 bills meant to alter the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

Details later.

Vanguard News