Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

National Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Gov. Mai Mala Buni has cancelled the party’s National Executive Committee NEC meeting slated for Thursday.

Buni was on Wednesday given the go-ahead by President Muhammadu Buhari to continue to superintend the affairs of the party and ensure the conduct of its March 26 national convention.

Acting National Chairman if the CECPC, Gov. Abubakar Sani Bello had last week fixed an NEC meeting for Thursday.

However, in a late Wednesday statement, National Secretary of the CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe said the “purported APC NEC meeting” is now cancelled.

“As directed by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, H.E. Mai Mala Buni, a purported emergency meeting of the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) slated for Thursday, March 17, 2022, is hereby cancelled”, he stated.