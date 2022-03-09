.

By Haruna Aliyu,Birnin Kebbi

Barely twenty-four hours after armed bandits killed at least 65 local vigilantes in Sakaba villages and abducted an undisclosed number of civilians including a monarch of Ikara village, 15 soldiers have been reportedly killed in a fresh attack on Kebbi community.

In a fresh attack in the early hours of Wednesday at Kanya village under Danko/Wasagu local government area of Kebbi state, armed bandits again killed at least 15 soldiers and burnt their vehicles during the fresh attack

Also Read:

Police arrest 200 suspected bandits in Kaduna

A resident, Abdullahi Sulaiman, told Vanguard that “scores of villagers were also taken hostage by the bandits in villages close to Kanya where the attack happened.”

Sulaima stated that abductors of the monarch have established contact with his family demanding N15million as Ransome.

SP Nafiu Abubakar, the police image maker in Kebbi state, didn’t take his calls and did not respond to a confirmation text message sent to him.

Vanguard News Nigeria