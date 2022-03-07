….I’m still in charge, Gov Buni insists

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Security operatives have taken over the Buhari House national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC following reports of the sack of the National Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the party, Gov. Mai Mala Buni.

As early as 8am, policemen had taken strategic positions in and around the secretariat, restricting human and vehicular movements, in what they said was part of efforts to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, against reports of his sack by President Muhammadu Buhari, Gov. Buni has insisted that he is still in charge of the party, describing reports to the contrary as ‘fake news’.

The governor made the declaration in a statement issued Monday morning in Abuja and signed by the National Secretary of the CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe.

The statement reads; “Our attention has been drawn to sponsored media reports on an imaginary leadership change in the All Progressives Congress APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC.

“The media report is fake news and should be disregarded.

“The APC is a progressive political party guided by rules. Leadership changes are not announced by ‘sources’ through name dropping in the media.

“We urge our teeming supporters, members and indeed the general public to remain calm and support the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC CECPC conduct a rancour-free and credible National Convention deserving of our great party”.

There were reports Monday morning that President Buhari may have sanctioned the sack of Gov. Buni on Sunday night before departing the country for London.