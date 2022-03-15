Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Aftermath of what appeared a failed coup against the National Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the All Progressives Congress APC, Gov. Mai Mala Buni, his allies on Tuesday took over the Buhari House national secretariat of the party.

Vanguard gathered that the move is preparatory to the return of Gov. Buni back into the country.

Specifically, National Secretary of the CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe who has been away from the secretariat was on hand on Tuesday accompanied by the Kogi state chairman of the party, Abdullahi Bello and some aides of Gov. Buni.

Details later: