Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

An Osun State High Court has declined bail applications brought before it by Dr Rahman Adedoyin and six of his hotel workers over the murder of Timothy Adegoke OAU’s postgraduate student.

Delivering a ruling on the applications, Chief Justice Adepele Ojo said the defendant’s medical conditions are not too serious to be attended to by the correction service.

She added that the defendants have failed to prove that the correction service did not have adequate facilities to take care of their medical issues.

According to her, the nature of the offences preferred against the defendants demands that the court be cautious in granting such bail applications.

