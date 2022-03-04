Nollywood actresses and social media celebrities who are brand ambassadors of Murray Kurves Secrets brand have joined the Founder, Aderemi Hellen Fiyin to reach out to the less privileged and put a lasting smile on their faces.



Murrays Corner also known as Murray Kurves Secrets, a leading herbal and beauty brand, recently staged two talk-of-the-town sales events, tagged “MurrayKurves Trade Fair” in Lagos and Akure.



The events, which were a mixture of sales and empowerment activities spiced with celebrity flavour gave fans and customers of the brand the privilege to meet some of their favourites.

Mandy Kiss and Diva Gold and actresses Tayo Odueke (alias Sikirat Sindodo) and Biodun Okeowo (aka Omo Borty), among others were spotted at the Lagos event.



A similar event held at Akure also featured a “celebrity meet” with Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing.



To empower the less privileged, home items and appliances such as iron, microwave, food flasks, umbrellas, electric cooker, blenders and sets of cooking pots were given out to the needy.



At least five beneficiaries, including a 65-year old widow, Mrs Victoria Ademisoro (who got a grinding machine and N50,000 cash) received various cash and other gifts that included grinding machines and generators. While the trio of Rita Osai, Ebimo Gift, and Agali Esther each got N100,000, Queen Ibaga got N50,000.



According to Aderemi Hellen Fiyin, “Empowering people, lifting and helping them to stand on their own is my objective. I am glad this is happening. And I am thankful to God, that my brand, Murrays Corner, is making this happen.”

Speaking about the MurrayKurves Secrets products, Aderemi noted that there is no secret per se to the efficacy of her products and services. “I sell aphrodisiac, herbal fertility products and spiritual products. I also run one of the biggest beauty spas in the country. The success of Murray’s Corner (aka MurrayKurves Secrets) is overwhelming. “