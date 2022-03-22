By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA-A former Commander of Niger Delta ex-agitators, Victor-Ben Ebikabowei, popularly known as Boyloaf has listed 40 students as beneficiaries of a scholarship scheme offered by his new foundation, the Boyloaf Foundation.

Officials of the foundation led by their Coordinator, Seleipre Tonbie, disclosed this when they toured Community Secondary School, Yenaka and other schools in Obele axis of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on Tuesday.

Tonbie further disclosed that the foundation would build 10 ICT libraries in some selected schools as part of programmes and projects to mark the forthcoming 50th birthday celebration of Boyloaf.

Giving a breakdown of the beneficiaries of the scholarship, he said 30 students were selected from Community Secondary School (CSS) Yenaka, Yenagoa Local Government Area, and 10 from the Swali/Obele axis of also in Yenagoa Local Government Area

He pointed out that the offer of scholarships and the move to build 10 ICT libraries came from the ongoing néed assessment being conducted by the foundation in secondary schools in Bayelsa, noting that the Boyloaf Foundation was established as non-governmental organization based in the Niger Delta to focus on education and enlightenment of the youths in the region.

Tonbie insisted that the aim of the foundation was to create a new set of leaders and responsible citizens among young people within the ages of 10 – 30 years in the Niger Delta, adding that the foundation would deploy formal and informal education, talent hunt, skill development, facilitate and provide information as strategies to actualise its mission.

Tobie said: “The ICT Libraries will be built in partnership with intervention agencies in the Niger Delta region. You can see the excitement among students. The students were given quality school bags and other educational materials.”

The Vice-Principal Academics – CSS Yenaka, Dr. Million Asian, who commended Boyloaf for floating the foundation to touch lives, described the gesture particularly the plan to build ICTs in schools as a demonstration of by Boyloaf passion in supporting the educational sector.