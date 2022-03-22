Leading film production house, Inkblot Productions has just premiered season 4 of its beloved “Meet & Greet” podcast. In the first episode of season 4, Ace comedian and actor Bovi Ugboma chats with Inkblot’s co-founders and hosts of the IMG Podcast, Chinaza Onuzo, Zulumoke Oyibo, and Damola Ademola about his career trajectory in stand-up comedy and the Nigerian film industry.

The conversation ranged from self-doubt in his early career, mistakes made, and lessons learned, cancel culture, the perspective he gained from his career, and what winning in this life really means.

After a brief introduction, Bovi dives in and speaks candidly on the importance of grit, determination, and how his immovable faith impressed legendary Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, which gave him an opportunity to see the inner workings of the entertainment industry.

Over the years, Bovi has pivoted to other parts of the entertainment industry most especially movies and web series. He admits that his ability to thrive elsewhere apart from stand-up comedy caught people by surprise.

“Because I started off with comedy, people are like ‘Oh, this is you!’ and it happens to pretty much every actor, not just in Nollywood, in Hollywood as well”

Through his massive success, Bovi has gained a crazy amount of creative freedom, which he brings to Inkblot’s upcoming movie, “The Perfect Arrangement” with Bovi starring alongside Sharon Ooja, Pere Egbi, Mr. Macaroni, Wofai Fada, and Dorcas Shola-Fapson slated for release on 13th May 2022; and directed by Inkblot Productions’ Chinaza Onuzo.

“I just liked the fact that I was an actor. It was a burden off my chest that I could come on set and focus on my craft. Artistically, I enjoyed working with my actors because I had to adjust myself”. He goes further to praise Chinaza for making the experience worthwhile. “His temperament was cool”, Bovi said.

Inkblot Productions continues to bring unique, authentic, and world-class entertainment to box office and streaming platforms. On April 15th, 2022, they will be releasing their highly anticipated movie, The Blood Covenant. And this May, are set to release a new flick.