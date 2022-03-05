.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum has revealed that the strong partnership between Borno State Government and the Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE greatly assisted in the reconstruction, relocation and resettlement of millions of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs back to over 18 liberated communities.

Zulum disclosed this during the occasion of the World Engineering Day (WED) for sustainable development organized by NSE, Maiduguri branch which took place at Ramat Polytechnic in the metropolis.

Recall that the theme for World Engineering Day 2022, is “Build Back Wiser…..”, and is been celebrated on March 4th every year as a UNESCO International Day of celebration.

Represented by the Commissioner, Ministry of Intergovernmental Affairs and Special Duties, Hon Mohammed Kabir Wanori, FNSE, said, engineering is one of the challenging professions in the World, and most importantly in Borno where all critical infrastructures were badly destroyed by the lingering insecurity occasioned by the over 12 years of Boko Haram insurgency, hence, the need to create awareness and develop the state in all ramifications.

“On behalf of Government and the people of Borno, I commend NSE for the good partnership.

“In the last two and half years when we came on board, we have so far resettled an appreciable number of our displaced people in more than 18 communities across the state, in addition to the closure of IDPs’ camps in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere local government area.

“We are working assiduously to fix other infrastructural facilities destroyed by the insurgents as we continue the partnership with NSE and other stakeholders.

“This goes to say that the role of engineering at this trying moment in our dear state, especially our collective commitment in reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement efforts cannot be overemphasized.

“We have over the years used our expertise skills and champion the rehabilitation and reconstruction of many destroyed communities, I am therefore proud to state that, this collaboration effort led to the attainment of over 556 projects spread across the 27 local government areas, in addition to dignified relocation of our IDPs back to their ancestral homes,” Zulum said.

He however stressed that Borno under his leadership is desirous to implement the executive order on local content by engaging indigenous engineers in handling rehabilitation and reconstruction drive, as Government, he added, shall work closely with NSE to constantly keep engineers abreast with current realities, inline with his 10 Pact Agenda, 25 a-year Development Framework and 10- year strategic Transformation Plan.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of NSE, Borno state chapter, Babagana Modu Tela, FNSE lauded governor Zulum for the execution of about 600 capital projects across the state.

He said, these achievements within the short time under the present administration is commendable by all and sundry, especially NSE that were given an upper hand in contributing its little professional way by the State Government.

Modu, therefore, reiterated NSE’s support and cooperation to Borno State Government at all times to ensure the ongoing reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of IDPs and sustainable development are executed smoothly across the state.