By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The member representing Jere Federal Constituency of Borno State, Hon Ahmed Satomi will officially flag -off Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) free registration to about 1,000 candidates mostly orphaned by Boko Haram and vulnerable ones drawn from the Constituency.

This was in line with the annual tradition of the lawmakers to better the future of vulnerable ones in the Society.

Recall that the Lawmaker last weekend donated N7 million and offered a scholarship to 50 students of Al-qudus Al-Sheriff holy Qur’anic Memorization Institute during the 3rd Quranic Graduation ceremony which took place in Mashamari ward of the metropolis.

Satomi while addressing Journalists on Monday during his routine distribution of vehicles and a cash donation to some All Progressive Congress, APC stakeholders in the constituency, said, the gesture is to complement efforts of Governor Babagana Zulum’s magnanimity in youths/women empowerment and resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs back to their ancestral homes.

“You are aware of the over decade atrocities posed by Boko Haram insurgents, which have forced a lot of people, especially the younger ones out of school, now that peace has gradually returned, we have to offer a helping hand to the vulnerable ones in the Society.

“At the weekend, I donated the sum of N7 million to Al-qudus Al-Sheriff holy Qur’anic Memorization Institute during their 3rd Quranic Graduation ceremony. Out of this amount, N5 million is for the construction/expansion of the school structures, while the N2 million is to be shared amongst the graduates and staff. This is in addition to the approval I gave to sponsor 50 pupils in the school.

“Today, you (Journalists) are here to witness the distribution of vehicles and a cash donation to some members of the constituency, as 2023 politicking is fast approaching.

“On the free JAMB registration we are set to launch this week, a total of 1,000 candidates would benefit from the exercise, even as 150 beneficiaries are drawn from a privately owned orphanage school ( Future Prowess School) based in Maiduguri metropolis.

“This is not the first time I have been given free JAMB registration to my people, in fact, before I became Jere Representative at the national assembly, there was a year I single-handedly sponsored 1,500 candidates who were freely registered under my own support and we have not to relent, as we sustain it every year.

The free JAMB registration, according to Hon Satomi, is expected to assist students to realise their dreams and cushion the financial burden of parents that cannot afford the exams fee.

“Education, which is the life wire for the development of any society, especially our dear state Borno that has suffered destruction, requires the contribution from not only Governor Zulum, but from all and sundry for the nation to move forward,” Satomi said.

On the support he gave to Al-qudus Al-Sheriff holy Qur’anic Memorization Institute to the tune of N7 million cash, the Lawmaker said, was for reconstruction and expansion, while N2 million is to be shared amongst the school management and the graduands.

He pointed out that he was impressed with the school, having realized that out of the 70 best graduating students, about 40 of them are women who can fully recite the Holy Qur’an.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Vice Chairman of the ruling APC in Jere local government area, Alhaji Barma Galtimari, Dr Yerima Hamza and Babagana Bukar commended the Lawmaker for his foresight and support, especially in the area of women/youth empowerment, infrastructural development, educational and agricultural interventions he has been rendering to the people of the Jere.

They all pledged their unalloyed support and solidarity for the ambition of the Lawmaker come 2023.

Many stakeholders include Jere Council Chairman, Hon Umar Gujja Tom Tom, Jere APC, Chairman Hon Kachalla Ali Mai Fata, Party secretary, Hon Abba Hayatu Jere and Hon. Alhaji Ali Bukar among others party faithful graced the two occasions.

Vanguard News Nigeria