By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno state Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Ali Bukar Dalori on Wednesday inaugurated the newly elected State Executive Council, EXCO members in Maiduguri, as the party prepares ahead for its national convention slated on Saturday, 26th March in Abuja.

Inaugurating new EXCO at the Party Secretariat, Hon Dalori said, “the Borno state chapter of the APC is solidly behind the decision of the national body of the party”.

He also said Borno APC are fully behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s choice of whoever he wants to become the National Chairman of the party.

The oath of office taking was administered on the newly re-elected Secretary, Hon Bello Ayuba and other 34 executives by Muhammadu Umaru Esq who is a staff from the state Ministry of Justice, while the Chairman has since taken his oath of office in Abuja supervised by the national leadership of the ruling APC.

Dalori who doubles as the Chairman of APC Chairmen Forum in the 36 states of the federation said, “We have just witnessed the inauguration of the state Executive of the party in Borno stare. This is the day we have been waiting for. We have about 17 -members of the State Working Group, SWG. The party is set for politicking and by the grace of God, APC will not only clinch all positions in the state, but at all levels across the country come 2023 general elections”. Hon Dalori stated.

Continuing he said, ” I want use this opportunity to commend Governor Babagana Zulum for leading APC in the state in unity and his unflinching support. The APC in the state have never had any crack, APC in Borno is one and intact.

“The team we just inaugurated, are hard working and committed party men that are poised to move our great party forward, and I am optimistic that the sky is our limit with these calibre of Executives”.

He therefore congratulated the newly inaugurated executives and urged them to carry along all party members irrespective of their tribe or religion, stressing that they should also be in office at all times.

Governor Zulum who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Professor Hussaini Marte also congratulated the new EXCO and party members, as he assured of Government’s support at all times, so as to move the party to a greater height.

Speaking on behalf of the newly inaugurated executives, the Secretary of the party, Hon. Bello Ayuba said “I want use this opportunity to first, thank God for making us witness today’s occasion and commend our leader Governor Zulum for his tremendous supports to the APC in the state.

“We want to also Express our sincere gratitude to our Chairman, Hon Dalori and all other stakeholders for the roles they played which led to free and fair elections starting from the ward, local and state levels which were conducted with.no rancour.” Ayuba said.

He assured all party stakeholders and supporters in the state that the EXCO will continue to work together to ensure victory at all times.