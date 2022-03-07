Boomplay, the #1 music streaming service in Africa, has partnered with MTN Nigeria to launch the Boomplay x MTN Data bundle as part of its efforts to continue making music easily available to its users.

This partnership will offer MTN subscribers tailored data to stream unlimited music and access premium content on Boomplay at affordable rates.

Boomplay continues to drive the growth and advancement of music streaming across Africa and this partnership will further propel Boomplay’s vision and expectations. The introduction of affordable bundles will spur the next wave of music-streaming growth across the continent.

Through this partnership, MTN subscribers will be offered daily, weekly and monthly subscriptions to gain premium access to Boomplay’s music streaming service on their mobile devices. The available Boomplay music plans alongside their data allowance are the: One day access with data for 250MB at N99, Weekly access with data for 1.2GB at N449 and Monthly access with data for 2.5GB at N999.

MTN users will be able to purchase any of the bundles by texting the codes in the table below to 8012 via SMS, or purchasing with airtime payment in the Boomplay app.

Boomplay Subscription + Data Plans:

Daily: BMSD

Weekly: BMSW

Monthly: BMSM

Boomplay Nigeria’s General Manager, Dele Kadiri, said “This partnership is an attestation of our commitment to making music streaming as affordable as possible. High data costs are one of the barriers to the growth of music streaming and we are glad to be partnering with MTN to provide this special data bundle”.

Also speaking about the partnership, A’isha Umar Mumuni, the acting Chief Digital Officer, MTN Nigeria said “Music is an integral part of youth entertainment, and we are glad to partner with Boomplay to bring accessible and affordable music entertainment to Nigerian youth. In our pursuit to deliver superior value to our subscribers, we continue to collaborate with a mix of digital content partners and bundle services with data access, so nothing can come between our customers and the content they love. The platform allows users to create playlists, watch/download music videos, and interact with other music lovers by following their profiles. We hope this brings value to our audiences.”