As part of its international women’s day month celebrations, leading mobility platform Bolt has brought back Drive for Women in Tech (#Drive4WITech) initiative.

The aim is to provide equal opportunities for women in technology and improve overall gender equality in the mobility sector. The initiative includes an internship programme for young women who choose to start a career in technology regardless of their existing educational background.

The Bolt #Drive4WITech internship offers opportunities in operations, public relations, marketing, and engineering with access to excellent learning from top Bolt executives to young women across Africa. The immersive program was first launched in 2021 and recorded great success with massive participation. At the end of the programme, some of the interns were retained in full-time positions by the company. The 2022 internship program aims to extend the achievement of the Bolt initiative and further bridge the gender gap in the technology sector.

Commenting on the initiative, Country Manager for Bolt, Oludele Dare, said, “At Bolt, we understand the importance of a diverse and inclusive society for development. We provide equal opportunity to members of our community and recognise some of the barriers limiting young women from breaking into tech. Hence, we created the #Drive4WITech programme to ensure capacity building for young women and create a gender balance for impact in the technology industry. The internship programme provides young women with little to no experience in tech but a desire to break into the sector a rare opportunity thrive in the field.”

For young women to be part of the internship programme, they must fill out an online form and send a short video pitching themselves to be selected. The #Drive4WITech application will be open throughout March, while recruitment will be in April. Successful candidates will be announced in May, and the internship will run through May and June.

Tech is key to development in Nigeria and Africa. Initiatives like the Drive4WI Tech initiative will, in the long term, boost Nigeria’s economy while encouraging an environment of inclusivity. The journey into tech for women in Africa is an ongoing conversation, primarily influenced by cultural norms and societal expectations regarding gender. The lack of diversity & inclusion and female participation in technology is still very topical. Bolt, an inclusive tech company, recognises this and fulfils its commitments to include more women in tech.