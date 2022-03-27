This year progressive youth foundation clean up excerise which was held at Galaxy Hotel Ifo was won by Blue Dream College who carted home the ultimate prize of A 43 Brand New Android TV while their student Rubin Sharon who won the competition smile home with a cash prize of one hundred and forty five thousands naira

The second prize went to Fenip College who went home with A 32 brand new Android TV while their student was given the sum of forty five thousands naira

E-printer Desktop jet was also awarded to the third place school with their student given a cash prize of thirty thousands naira

Speaking at the event which according to the organizer dedicated to the celebration of Dr. Chief, Alhaji. Olaitan Bello on his 77th birthday, Hon Ganiyu Alani Oyedeji member of Ogun state House of Assembly represnting Ifo constituecy 2 described the event as one of the best organized in terms of given youth a solid foundation

“I really have to commend the organizer for this. It is good thing when an association or group of people gathered together to reward excellent in education. This I believe will go a long way in motivating other groups or bodies. They have shown the way that youth and education is the foundations to make our great country to move forward. We should not also forget that we are using this particular edition of the quiz competition to celebrate our father, Alhaji Tajudeen Olaitan Belogun on his 77th birthday. He is an excellent man of highly respected man. He is everything. He has done a lot for people especially for those of us who are politician. We will continue to be grateful to him.”

For Hakeem Bello former Ifo Local government area chairman the dream of the organizer is beyond Ifo, Ogun state

” We intend to start with Ifo Local government in years to come we will take it to other local government area and other states like Oyo, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti, Lagos, Kogi and Kwara. We are working on that ” stated Hon Hakeem Bello who is the heir apparent of Alhaji Tajudeen Olaitan Bello.

The individuals award which is monetary aspects of the prizes according to the organizers is strictly meant for the students

” We have strictly instructed the schools involved. The money is for the students while the prizes are meant for the school” explained Mr. Ali Gbenga Shalom the program coordinator

For prince Oyekan Adejuwon Oladepo the general coordinator, the group, Progressive Youth Foundation is set to change the thinking of Nigerian youths

” We want to change the perccepetive of Nigerian youths and we want to start that with them from the secondary School. By God’s grace we are going to do better next year”