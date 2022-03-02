Crypto may be notoriously volatile but the general pattern over the last year or so has been one of prices increases and profit for investors.

Due to uncertainty around financial sanctions following the horrific news of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the market dipped significantly.

Despite the state of affairs in Ukraine remaining bleak, to say the least, financial markets seem to have shaken off the dip and rebounded. One emerging cryptocurrency that has avoided the downward trend as a result of still being in its presale period is Seesaw Protocol (SSW).

Chief amongst the booming established cryptocurrencies are Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The two giants of the crypto sphere have a market dominance of around 60%. That is to say that 60% of the total market cap of the whole industry belongs to either BTC or ETH. As February turned to March, BTC and ETH led the way with the recovery. This is reflected in the total market cap, which has increased by more than 5% over the last 24 hours, to $1.92 trillion.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) is the original king of cryptocurrency and is approaching its 13th birthday. When it comes to crypto, this is age. The pseudonymous creator of BTC, Satoshi Nakamoto, said that the aim of Bitcoin was to allow “online payments to be sent directly from one party to another without going through a financial institution.” This in itself is the essence of cryptocurrency.

As of March 2022, BTC is up over 16% in a 7 day period. Having fallen below $35k in the last week, Bitcoin has well and truly bounced back, rising by more than 25%. After record gains in 2021, in which BTC rose over 120%, it remains 36% down on its all-time high of $68,789.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) is the second biggest cryptocurrency and has a market cap that has surpassed $350 billion (currently $353 billion). It is due to finally release its much-talked-about upgrade, titled ETH 2.0, at some point in 2022. Its most loyal and optimistic proponents believe that it could surpass BTC in the distant future, an event that has been called “the flippening.”

From February the 22nd to March the 1st 2022, ETH rose around 14%. It is hovering around the $3000 mark, having dipped to $2314 only 5 days ago. An increase of over 25% in under a week suggests that Ethereum is back on the upward trend that saw it skyrocket 500% in 2021.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW)

Seesaw Protocol (SSW) will launch in April 2022. Its presale began in January and Stage 2 started on the 25th of February. Stage 1 was an unqualified success by all measures. From its price of $0.005 to its price at the time of writing, $0.113, SSW has increased by 2160%. Stage 2 of 3 is well underway but there are still just under 6 weeks to be a part of the presale.

In addition to its rapid price rises, SSW offers a referral system for investors. Both referrer and referee are given a 5% bonus on their first investment in SSW tokens. There is no limit to the amount of referrals one person can benefit from. If it continues on its current trajectory, some analysts have suggested that SSW could go up by another 2000% or more. It will continue to increase until its presale ends on April the 8th, and once it launches it could continue rising.

