Online casinos are becoming more famous over the days across the world as well as in the Japanese market. Simultaneously, the popularity of cryptocurrency is also rapidly rising across the globe. Bitcasino is the first online casino ever to introduce Bitcoins for live dealer games. Introduced in 2014, It has already earned its respect in the market. Besides cryptocurrencies, one can use a wide range of virtual currencies to bet and deal.

Bitcasino: An overview

Bitcasino is also known as the first casino ever to introduce Bitcoins for live dealer games. You can play any Casino game using Bitcoin cryptocurrencies. Not only that, it is loved by everyone because of its smooth and hassle-free deposit and withdrawal options. If you are willing to deposit your virtual currency in Bitcasino, you don’t need to be stressed about the withdrawal.

Talking about security, Bitcasino holds a Curacao license that is flexible using cryptocurrency deposits. Many other online casinos in Japan have recently obtained Malta licenses. Though Bitcasino was launched in 2014, there are no allegations against it or anything suspicious at all. It always encouraged the players to play with virtual currencies and get the satisfaction of an online casino.

Benefits of BitCasino

Bitcasino comes with plenty of pros that are mentioned below

• No need to verify the identity

Does the verification for online casinos irritate you? It’s not a problem with Bitcasino, as here you’ll not need to verify your identity. Many online casinos ask people to verify their identity every time they try to withdraw the deposit, and it can be hazardous most of the time. Though Bitcasino has this unique feature, you don’t need to worry about safety as the authority works as a watchdog here.

You may need to verify your identity when

1. Your registration information is determined as suspicious

2. When you try to withdraw mɃ1,000 or more in Bitcoin equivalent. ( Note – it can fluctuate depending on the rates)

• Easy deposit and withdrawal

Deposits and withdrawal processes can be hazardous when it comes to online casinos, but with BitCasino, it’s not an issue as they have easy and hassle-free deposit and withdrawal options available.

• Play with bitcoin

Though many online casinos in Japan offer virtual currencies and buttons in most cases, you have to convert those currencies into dollars or euros to bet. Not with Bit casino. Here, you can directly use bitcoin and other online currencies without any conversion and can also withdraw as it is. Even if you don’t have bitcoin, you can purchase those on-site as well.

• 24*7 customer support in Japan

BitCasino offers 24*7 customer support in Japan, and you can contact the team whenever you need it. Customer support is very important when it comes to online Casinos. The Japanese customer care support is always ready to help you out.

Bitcasino bonus

As mentioned before, there is no such thing as a welcome bonus in Bitcasino, but you can get 200 free spins on the popular online slot, Legacy Of Dead as a new player. Not only that, you can keep the full amount you’ll win.

To get the free spins for bitcasino registration, you have to

• Register with Bitcasino

• Activate the bonus from your account and deposit 5mBTC

• After that, you have to bet 5mBTC in your preferred casino game.

• The free spins will automatically be awarded to your players’ accounts.

( Note – Please remember that the bonus offer is for a limited time, and you have to consume the free spin bonus within 48 hours of receipt)

How to Play BitCasino in Japan?

There are few sites like Ayaka Casinos, an online casino platform for a satisfying experience of Bitcasino. Buy virtual currency and play as you want. You can also play in Japanese currency ( Yen). The 24*7 customer support is available for people across Japan.

• Complete Safety

• Complete privacy

• 24*7 customer support

• A platform to buy virtual currency

• Compatibility with different types of virtual currencies and much more.

So Play Bitcasino and experience an unforgettable experience of an online casino.