The month of March carries lots of benefits as the host Bishop Divine Okwara, the General Overseer of Divine Prayers and Prophetic Ministry will be unfolding an impactful unction to participants through divine visitation as lives will not remain the same. Asaba in Delta and it environs is yet to experience an awesome manifestation of God in action

Bishop Divine C. Okwara popularly known as De Commander, a renowned and a reputable man of God is set to kick off a powerpacked program.

The Prophetic program is tagged “Asaba 2days Historical and Prophetic Fire Conference” with the theme ” Emergency Miracle” as the host would be proffering solutions to problems.

It’s a 2day Prophetic Encounter, slated to commence on 26th – 27th of March 2022, Saturday 10am, Sunday 7am, at Divine Church, Oppt Asaba Airport, Okpanam, Off Vanguard Avenue, Delta state.

Prophetess Rose Kelvin, the guest will be coming with an unusual anointing for transformation and acceleration for prophecy, among other guests. De Commander, the host, promises that it will be an explosive program as it will feature Salvation, Deliverance, Healing, Breakthrough, Miracles, Prophetic Utterance with solutions.