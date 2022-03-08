Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, remains committed to closing the gender gap within the industry. For International Women’s Month, Binance is hosting an 8-week bootcamp in collaboration with Utiva, to equip women with blockchain education, tools and skills.

As a whole, the blockchain industry is creating new opportunities for Africans with many being brought out of poverty, acquiring skills, getting employed and accessing financial systems not previously available to them. However, women remain disproportionately under-represented in the industry with 95% of crypto users being male according to Global Crypto User Index and women making up only 15% of bitcoin traders according to a report on Business Insider. Binance continues to aid in solving this problem.

The 8-week program will kick off on March 26, 2022 at Utiva, Ikeja, Lagos and will be a hybrid event combining both physical and online events. Registration for the event will begin on March 8 and end on March 14, 2022.

Register HERE to attend: Location: Utiva Hive, 767 SomideOdujinrin Ave, Omole Phase 2 100271, Ikeja, Nigeria; Application opens: March 8, 2022

Application closes: March 14, 2022; Bootcamp start date: March 26, 2022.

With this event, the teams aim to show the multitude of career options in the crypto and blockchain space. Students will get to work on real-time projects where they will be able to apply the skills they have gained. This boot camp will also give women the opportunity to gain meaningful employment, thereby enabling them to be self-reliant and possibly employers of labour.

In line with the company’s commitment to Africa and the growth of the blockchain ecosystem, Binance continues to empower women, giving them the opportunity to learn, acquire skills and bring their value to the technology industry by creatively solving problems through innovation.

What to expect: Learn basics of blockchain; Discover how others are using crypto in their everyday lives and how to store value with crypto and earn on your crypto balances; Understand real-world applications of the blockchain; Understand crypto trading and how it works in simple terms and step-by-step; Get access to job opportunities.

If you are an African woman and a tech enthusiast interested in blockchain technology and cryptocurrency, this is for you. Use this link to register!