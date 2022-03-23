Big G, originally known as Somtochukwu Raymond Ekekwe is a Nigerian song writer and afro pop singer from Anambra state.

The 25 year old youngster is making his official debut into the music scene with a new single titled FAAJI, produced by Niphkeys.

Big G is an origin of Anambra state, where he was born and raised. His musical root involves church choir and school music curricular activities, where the youngster got awareness and began his journey to becoming a professional musician.

The afro pop youngster has an early music background and has shown his interest and passion for the craft since he was a teenager, making a name for himself throughout his community and winning many hearts and accolades along the way.

The multi talented afro pop singer and song writer has harnessed his early awareness of his talent and is currently on route to becoming one of the most prominent fast rising stars in Africa entertainment.

Big G is set to debut with FAAJI, which is going to be the youngster’s first official single and is produced by Niphkeys who is known as one of the most renowned hit makers in African entertainment, with his works with stars including Zinoleesky and Naira Marley.