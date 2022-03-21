Big cat to drop new song titled 'Na Me'

The fast-rising hip-hop musician, Yusuf Olatunde Mustapha commonly known as Big Cat has hinted his followers that he will drop another fantastic song on April 8th, 2022 titled “Na Me”.

He noted that he will be coming with Afrobeat vibe and the song will be danced all for all his fans, this song took a lot of energy before it can be ready as an upcoming artist.

The song speaks about his street credibility and how young lads needs to believe in themselves and it was Produced by PfizzyDeBeatzKilla, mix, and mastering by Slonn Records

As an artist, the music industry is wide and this is why i always work hard for my fans to see the best in me because my new song “Na Me” will be one in town.

Big cat noted while talking about the challenges he faced as an upcoming hip hop musician, “The greatest challenge has been the platform, you need huge fund and credible platform to sell your self to the masses, before your song can go viral in this country, you need wide promotions to sell yourself out to the world”.

“Am doing the best I could do and i urged my fans not to relent in Supporting my brand because I will never be an Ingrate to them and to almighty God, Big Cat added”.