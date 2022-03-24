By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo 

 Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) has canvassed for the daily reading of the Bible and living by the dictates of the scriptures to reduce the challenges confronting Nigeria.

The  Kaduna  Area  Chairman of the  Society   Pastor  Godwin Omale made the plea when he declared open the 2022 median  edition of the Marathon Bible Reading organised by the  Barnawa Auxiliary in  Kaduna yesterday. 

According to him the insecurity bedeviling the country  has its  Genesis in  lack of reading of the scriptures because man is what he read. 

Pastor Omale,  mentioned that one of the ways to achieve a part of the mission of the society which was to help people interact with the Word of God  was the Marathon Bible Reading.

“It is an annual weeklong non-competitive Marathon Bible Reading that gives participants the opportunity to read the Bible in any language of their choice uninterrupted for a period of five days.

“The unique feature of the exercise is that it gives participants the opportunity to read the Bible aloud in their mother tongue in the hearing of other people,” Sanusi explained.

He said the daily meditative reading of the Bible and the inculcation of biblical virtues and living by the dictates of the scriptures would change the fortunes of Nigeria positively.

Similarly,  the   Chairman Barnawa Auxiliary called on Nigerians to return to God by reading and obeying His Word, saying, If they do, corruption and other social ills prevalent in the country will be very minimal,” 

Earlier, the  host pastor Biriok  Kaza of Redeemed Jesus Embassy  thanked the Society for choosing the church in the exercise.

He  expressed dismay about the fading reading cultures in Nigeria” today, saying you don’t know what you did not read about. 

Pastor Kasa said  that the Bible Society of Nigeria is a not-for-profit interdenominational Christian organisation that translates the Bible into Nigerian Languages, publishes and distributes it and also raises funds for the Bible work.

According to him the society has  translated the full Bible in 26 Nigerian Languages, while a translation / revision is ongoing in 10 languages.

