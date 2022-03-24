By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) has canvassed for the daily reading of the Bible and living by the dictates of the scriptures to reduce the challenges confronting Nigeria.

The Kaduna Area Chairman of the Society Pastor Godwin Omale made the plea when he declared open the 2022 median edition of the Marathon Bible Reading organised by the Barnawa Auxiliary in Kaduna yesterday.

According to him the insecurity bedeviling the country has its Genesis in lack of reading of the scriptures because man is what he read.

Pastor Omale, mentioned that one of the ways to achieve a part of the mission of the society which was to help people interact with the Word of God was the Marathon Bible Reading.

“It is an annual weeklong non-competitive Marathon Bible Reading that gives participants the opportunity to read the Bible in any language of their choice uninterrupted for a period of five days.

“The unique feature of the exercise is that it gives participants the opportunity to read the Bible aloud in their mother tongue in the hearing of other people,” Sanusi explained.

He said the daily meditative reading of the Bible and the inculcation of biblical virtues and living by the dictates of the scriptures would change the fortunes of Nigeria positively.

Similarly, the Chairman Barnawa Auxiliary called on Nigerians to return to God by reading and obeying His Word, saying, If they do, corruption and other social ills prevalent in the country will be very minimal,”

Earlier, the host pastor Biriok Kaza of Redeemed Jesus Embassy thanked the Society for choosing the church in the exercise.

He expressed dismay about the fading reading cultures in Nigeria” today, saying you don’t know what you did not read about.

Pastor Kasa said that the Bible Society of Nigeria is a not-for-profit interdenominational Christian organisation that translates the Bible into Nigerian Languages, publishes and distributes it and also raises funds for the Bible work.

According to him the society has translated the full Bible in 26 Nigerian Languages, while a translation / revision is ongoing in 10 languages.