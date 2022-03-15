By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Dudden Hill Foundation has concluded plans to host a seminar in Kwara State for over 200 undergraduates to equip them with basic ICT knowledge and in-demand job skills under its “Next Program” in order to make the beneficiaries self employed during and after their programs.

The programme, in partnership with the Students’ Union of Kwara State University, is slated for 19th March, 2022 at KWASU campus, Malete.in Moro local government area of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the founder and CEO of the foundation,Mohammed Usman Abdul-Razaq ,made available to journalists in ilorin on Monday.

Tagged ‘Beyond Grades: How To Start an A1 Career,’ ,the statement said that,”the initiative seeks to bridge the knowledge gap between the class and the labour market, preparing young people for a successful career in private sector and entrepreneurship. “

It noted further that “the programme includes free online courses in Data Science, Investment Banking, CV writing & Interview preparation, Digital Marketing, Online Business Management, and Use of Microsoft Tools such as Word, Excel and Powerpoint.”

Giving details of the training, the founder and CEO of the foundation said that,” Dudden Hill “Next Program” seek to produce young Nigerians with skills and knowledge relevant to the 21st-century economy to position them for opportunities in the new economy.”

The statement added that, “education or the lack of education amongst large portions of young Africans is one of fundamental root causes of challenges faced in Africa today.

” For Nigeria and Africa to succeed and compete globally, there need to be greater access to free education and a fundamental change to the type of education being provided using technology and focusing on skills that will enable our youthful population reach their optimal potential.

It stressed, that “This is why we set up Dudden Hill Next Program to bridge the knowledge gap and lead the change for better education. We are focused on equipping young Nigerians with the skill set to succeed in the corporate world and entrepreneurship.

“Our strategy is to provide online mass education to anyone with access to the internet to take advantage of our free courses to acquire better education and new life skills. We encourage students and fresh graduates to visit our life website and take advantage of this opportunity,” Mohammed added.

He said further that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria and Africa was a timely lesson on the need to embrace technology in the conduct of learning, business, and health.

Mohammed Usman Abdul-Razaq who is also a Vice President in Financial Advisory Unit at Africa Finance Corporation noted that improved funding in education and skills acquisition are vital to combating unemployment and economic instability in Nigeria.

He added that, “Dudden Hill Foundation, also currently holding a college tour in Lagos state, remained committed to providing mentorship for young people in education and career for sustainable empowerment, thereby stimulating the economic growth and development of the country.”