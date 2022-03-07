Bewi Africa takes International Women’s Day celebration to Ifesowapo secondary school

Florence ‘Bodex’ Hungbo, Bewi Africa Founder.

Bewi Africa will mark International Women’s Day with secondary school girls in Aboru, Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

In a statement, Bewi Founder, Florence ‘Bodex’ Hungbo, said “with this year’s theme being BREAK THE BIAS, it’s evident that the world is ready for love, unity and equality.

“And Bewi Africa is ready to contribute her quota to the global aim of gender equality and breaking all bias for a sustainable tomorrow by taking to various female schools to talk on values and equality.”

Hungbo, an entrepreneur and philanthropist, noted that now more than ever, females are feeling the brunt of gender inequality “against the backdrop of the shrinking economy and other fallouts of the pandemic.

“Bewi will be talking on self-respect and how women should add values to themselves. The earlier these girls are empowered the better for them because it will get tougher for the ignorant girl-child.”

BEWI Africa is a non-governmental social enterprise that is committed to gender empowerment, equality and developments that are consistent with its ethos, and conform with the tenets of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

To mark this year’s International Women’s Day, IWD, which is celebrated on March 8 every year, “we will be having a one-day workshop with students of Ifesowapo Aboru Senior Secondary School (IASSS), Aboru, Alimosho LG, Lagos,” said Hungbo.

Celebrated on March 8, IWD focuses on global attention to gender equality, bias, stereotypes and discrimination, to drive equity and inclusiveness for females.

“Therefore,” Hungbo added, “Bewi Africa will be talking to the students on that day at 8am on the sub-theme ‘Break the Bias’.”

