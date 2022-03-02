When Osagbemi Adebayo started feeling feverish and complaining about a stomach ache in 2019, little did he know that it was a sign of kidney failure.

Since then, he has been on thrice-weekly haemodialysis, which has cost him and his family their entire life savings.

In December 2021, Betway Nigeria heeded the call of the Lagos State Lotteries & Gaming Authority (LSLGA) to assist Osagbemi with some financial aid to help relieve some of his burdens. They donated N5,000,000 to help with his health issues.

The medical aid provided to Osagbemi represents one instance in a long line of community causes the leading brand has taken on over the past year.

Betway worked tirelessly to improve the lives of their customer base in different communities and donated over N14 million.

At the presentation ceremony, Chief Operating Officer, Betway Nigeria, Kunle Olamuyiwa, said, “Corporate Social Responsibility is embedded in our culture at Betway, and we have always been committed to the welfare of our customers and the communities we operate in. This donation to Adebayo Osagbemi through LSLGA is meant to renew hope.”

The C. E.O, Lagos State Lottery Board, Mr Bashir Are, received the donation on behalf of the recipient.

