The ZYMO State Chairman, Comrade Mtom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A Benue youth group, under the aegis of Zone ‘B’ Youth Movement for Ortom, ZYMO, 2023, has offered to purchase the senatorial nomination form for Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The offer is coming just few days after Governor consulted with his kinsmen, traditional rulers, elders and stakeholders in Nzorov, Guma Local Government Area of the state to informed them of his decision to run for the Benue North West senatorial seat.

Addressing the media Tuesday in Makurdi, the State Chairman of ZYMO, Comrade Isaac Mtom recalled how the group had mounted pressure on the Governor to run and since he had yielded to their call it was incumbent on them to pull resources together to purchase his form for him.

The Chairman said their decision was premised on the fact that the Governor had delivered on his campaign promises to the people of the district by executing several projects that directly impacted the lives of the people of the area.

Comrade Mtom who listed 23 ongoing and completed road projects executed by the Ortom administration in the district said the Governor had done well for the people “consequently, ZYMO has taken it upon itself as a duty to ensure that the goes to the Senate without having to spend his money for the forms.

“To begin with we are pledging the sum of N500,000 and from this point ZYMO will mobilize stakeholders from the seven LGAs of the zone to raise enough money to purchase the Senate nomination form for the Governor as our token of reward and appreciation for his forthrightness and also securing the Benue valley from the invaders.”

While recalling some of the initiatives of the Governor that ensured peace in the state, the ZYMO Chairman said the Governor on assumption of office “enacted the law prohibiting cultism, kidnapping and other criminal activities in Benue with the support and cooperation of relevant security agencies.

“He also made sure that thuggery was completely eliminated from the politics of the state. With this, the Governor succeeded in ridding the state of criminal elements who hitherto were running riot and terrorizing the people of the zone prior to 2015.

“He has also established a security architecture known as Community Volunteer Guards, all aimed at curbing insecurity in the state.

“We recall that in Gboko for instance, between 2018-2019, a dreaded criminal called ‘one man squad’ emerged. But in less than six months he was nabbed and Gboko is peaceful and secured. So the Governor deserves all out support to move to the Senate and for us it is payback time.”

The group also named coordinators for the Governor’s senatorial campaign at the state and local governments levels.