Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Ter Tyoshin and Chairman Tyoshin Traditional Council, Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue state, Chief Daniel Abomste has petitioned Governor Samuel Ortom over the invasion of his domain by armed Fulani herdsmen and other aggressors leading to the gruesome murder of 14 of his subjects.

The petitioned was also copied the Benue State Police Commissioner, Director DSS, the House Representatives member for Gwer/Gwer West, State Assembly member for Gwer West, Security Adviser to the Governor, Chief of Staff to the Governor, the Tor Gwer, Chairman of Gwer West LGA and Permanent Secretary Bureau for Internal Affairs.

The monarch in the petition seen by Vanguard at the weekend titled, ‘Killings in Mbapa District and General Security Situation in Gwer West LGA: Our Growing Concern’, also raised concern over the massive influx of “jihadist terrorists masquerading as herdsmen” leading to the sacking of eight districts in his domain.

Chief Abomste who blamed part of the Mbapa District killings on the communal crisis with the people of Odugbo community in neighbouring Apa LGA explained that the crisis which started on February 17, 2022 left four persons dead at Tse Udeghe village in the District

“Three people were again murdered in cold blood including the youth community leader Kufulo Chegudu on March 2, and the dastardly act repeated itself on March 6, when a visitor from neighbouring Sengev District was brutally killed

“This situation has displaced the entire district and the adjoining ones being Mbabuande and Gaambe Ushin for fear of further attacks.”

According to him, the “pieces of information gathered further revealed that, the locals blamed their plight on a conspiracy theory of unwholesome alliance of killer herdsmen with the military personnel of Operation Whirl Stroke stationed in a nearby neighbour of Odugbo in Apa LGA working in concert with some disgruntled youth elements.”

The monarch also disclosed that six persons had so far been killed at Tse-Tiger in Tijime District after the attack on the community on February 15, 2022 from neighbouring Opa Adoka in Otukpo LGA which claimed the lives of one Terkuka Abeghe.

He said “the human population of Naka the Local Government Headquarters is on the increase, owing to the crisis aforementioned, with a correspondent increase in crime wave.

“Also wish to observe the influx of cattle into Gwer West LGA which is laced with fierccly looking herdsmen who go about with AK 47 riffles which gives room to suspicion that, the LGA might have been invaded either by the dreaded Boko Haram or ISWAP killer squad. This is most alarming and needs quick government intervention.”

The monarch recommended among others that the “Government carry out physical demarcation of the borders between Otukpo and Apa with Gwer West LGA hence the crisis started over farm land dispute among farming communities at the borders.

“We also call for aerial and land survey and bombardment of killer herdsmen whose operational characteristics are banditry in nature, to save Gwer West people from persistent attacks and killings across eight districts in the LGA.”

Vanguard News Nigeria